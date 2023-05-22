Mohammed Kudus ‘is set to leave Ajax this summer after rejecting a one-year contract extension’

Kudus reportedly made it clear he wants to leave Ajax this summer

Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal are all keen on the Ghanaian player

The attacking midfielder scored twice for his country at the World Cup last year

Mohammed Kudus has reportedly made it clear to Ajax that he wants to leave the club – with a move to the Premier League looking very likely.

The 22-year-old rejected a contract extension offer from the Dutch giants in April and told them he wanted out when the transfer window opens in June.

After scoring 22 goals in 48 games for Ajax and his country Ghana, the attacking midfielder has attracted interest from several Premier League teams.

Athleticism report that Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are all keeping tabs on Kudus, who is under contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2025.

In March, it was reported that former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag planned to poach Kudus from his former club and bring him to United, having done the same with Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

Mohammed Kudus looks set to leave Ajax, with three Premier League sides interested in him

Kudus could join his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United next year

The midfielder scored twice in the Ghana World Cup group stage at the end of 2022

Premier League second-placed Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad for next season as they face the Champions League, and Newcastle are in a similar position while also wanting to challenge for the title next season.

Ajax have a tendency to sell valuable members of their squad early, if their deals cannot be renewed, and it is believed the Amsterdam-based club will want £40m to sign the player they signed from the club. Danish Nordsjaelland in July 2020.

He came close to joining Everton last summer, even going on strike to try and force his way to Goodison Park, before Ajax blocked the move.

Since then he scored twice for Ghana at last year’s World Cup as the African nation beat South Korea in the group stage.