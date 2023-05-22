Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    War in Ukraine: FRANCE 24 meets with Ukraine volunteers on the frontlines

    Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, volunteers across the country have mobilised to help the military effort and civilians in need. But none have a story quite like this one: that of a volunteer from Mariupol who helped evacuate hundreds of civilians in the most perilous of conditions. Since then, he and his growing team of volunteers have been criss-crossing the worst hotspots in the conflict zone to help people stranded in bomb-blasted towns and cities. FRANCE 24 caught up with him amid the ruins in southern Ukraine.

