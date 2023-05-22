Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati tackles developments, Arab Summit outcome with UN’s Wronecka, meets Asian Football Confederation President

    By

    May 22, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – nbsp;Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday met at the Grand Serail with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, in the presence of Premier Mikati#39;s Advisors, Ambassador Boutros Assaker and Ziad Mikati.

    During the meeting, they discussed the current developments in Lebanon and the outcome of the Jeddah Arab summit with regard to the Lebanese situation, in terms of emphasizing that the Lebanese political leaders and parliamentarians play their role in electing a new president for Lebanon and carrying out the required reforms.

    The Prime Minister touched on the situation in south Lebanon, stressing quot;the existing cooperation between the army and UNIFIL forces within the United Nations area of operations, and Lebanon#39;s commitment to international resolution 1701.quot;

    On the other hand, Premier Mikati received at the Grand Serail President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, in the presence of President of the Lebanese Football Association, Hashem Haidar.

    Mikati also received ldquo;Solidererdquo; Board Chairman and General Manager, Nasser Chammaa.

    nbsp;

    ============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Lia Thomas is the ‘biggest bigot’, Brittney Griner is a puppet for the Biden Administration

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is set to enter a plea today

    May 22, 2023
    News

    ‘The Little Mermaid’ Is So Good, Thanks to Halle Bailey’s Perfect Ariel

    May 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Lia Thomas is the ‘biggest bigot’, Brittney Griner is a puppet for the Biden Administration

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is set to enter a plea today

    May 22, 2023
    News

    ‘The Little Mermaid’ Is So Good, Thanks to Halle Bailey’s Perfect Ariel

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Russian Deputy Minister Dies Suddenly After Slamming ‘Fascist Invasion’ of Ukraine

    May 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy