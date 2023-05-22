Hamieh talks bilateral relations with Iraqi Embassy Chargé d’Affaires

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Monday welcomed in his office at the ministry, Iraqi Embassy Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires, Amin Nasrawi, and the Embassyrsquo;s First Secretary, Madian al-Kalash.

Discussions reportedly touched on the agenda of the impending visit of the Iraqi Transport Minister to Lebanon next June, to follow up on common issues and matters between the Lebanese and Iraqi Ministries of Transport.

Caretaker Minister Hamieh stressed before Nasrawi quot;the importance of strengthening the transport sector between the two countries, whether at the level of transit or through the conclusion of land and air transport agreements.quot;

