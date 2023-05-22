Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    These 9 used cars under $15,000 are your best bet for a deal as prices remain sky high

    May 22, 2023 , , , ,
    The best used cars under $15,000 include the Ford C-Max, Toyota Prius C, and Nissan Murano.

    Ford

    The pandemic sent prices for used and new cars soaring.
    It’s more important than ever to choose a model that will last and perform well. 
    Consumer Reports listed the best used cars at every price point. We picked the cheapest ones. 

    You used to be able to pick up a decent used car for just a few thousand dollars. Inventory issues in the auto industry and stubbornly high car prices mean those days are over.
    A used-car lot.

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    So it’s more important than ever to shop smart. If you’re paying an arm and a leg for a secondhand car, truck, or SUV, you better make sure it will last and perform reliably.
    A used car lot is shown Friday, June 10, 2022, in Salt Lake City.

    Rick Bowmer/AP Photo

    To help shoppers navigate the challenges of used-car buying, Consumer Reports maintains a list of the best used cars at every price point based on hands-on tests and owner surveys.

    Maskot/Getty Images

    Source: Consumer Reports

    Here, we’ve highlighted the testing organization’s top picks for used cars under $15,000.
    Pickup trucks at a car dealership in Littleton, Colorado.

    David Zalubowski/AP

    Read more: Buying a car is never going to get better — so you might as well buy now

    Small car under $10,000: Nissan Leaf (2013, 2015)
    The Nissan Leaf.

    Miles Willis/Getty Images for Go Ultra Low

    Midsized car under $10,000: Subaru Legacy (2013)
    The Subaru Legacy.

    Subaru

    Midsized SUV under $10,000: Nissan Murano (2014)
    The Nissan Murano.

    Nissan

    Read more: Car buyers rejoice: Discounts are making a comeback — but you might have to ask for them

    Small car in the $10,000-$15,000 range: Ford C-Max (2014-2016) and Toyota Prius C (2013-2015)
    The Ford C-Max.

    Ford

    Midsized/large cars in the $10,000-$15,000 range: Honda Accord (2013-2014) and Toyota Camry Hybrid (2013-2014)
    The Toyota Camry Hybrid.

    Toyota

    Luxury car in the $10,000-$15,000 range: Lincoln MKZ (2014-2015)
    The Lincoln MKZ.

    Lincoln

    Read more: Kia revealed a 3-row electric SUV with swiveling seats and a futuristic design — see the EV9

    Minivan/wagon in the $10,000-$15,000 range: Toyota Venza (2013-2014)
    The Toyota Venza.

    Toyota

    Small SUVs in the $10,000-$15,000 range: Mazda CX-5 (2014-2016) and Toyota RAV4 (2013)
    The Toyota RAV4.

    Toyota

    Pickup truck in the $10,000-$15,000 range: Toyota Tacoma (2013)
    The Toyota Tacoma.

    Toyota

    Read more: Car prices could drop 20% this year. Here’s where to expect the best deals first.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

