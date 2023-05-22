Russian Deputy Minister Dies Suddenly After Slamming ‘Fascist Invasion’ of Ukraine

Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education

A senior Russian lawmaker who was reportedly critical of the invasion of Ukraine died over the weekend, the Russian government confirmed, in the latest unexpected fatality of a prominent figure since the war began.

In a statement, Russia’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education confirmed that Deputy Science Minister Pyotr Kucherenko died on Saturday. The ministry said he “became ill” while on board a plane carrying Russian delegates home after a business trip to Cuba. The flight made an emergency landing in southern Russia but doctors couldn’t save him, the ministry added.

The statement said the ministry offered its “deepest condolences” to Kucherenko’s friends and family. No cause of death was released. State broadcaster Zvezda claimed that his family initially linked his passing with a heart condition, but that a forensic examination is not due to take place until Wednesday, the outlet added.

