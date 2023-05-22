Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is set to enter a plea today

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is scheduled to appear in court Monday for arraignment and plead guilty to first-degree murder.

The 28-year-old graduate student is scheduled to appear in a Latah County courtroom for an arraignment hearing before District Judge John Judge.

Last week, a grand jury indicted him on four counts of murder and one count of burglary. It meant a preliminary hearing previously scheduled for June was cancelled. If he pleads not guilty on Monday, a suitable trial date will then be set.

Lawyers for the alleged killer are currently unable to comment on the case as a gag order is in place – a motion to have that order lifted will be heard later on Monday.

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing three women – Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 – and a man – Ethan Chapin, 20 – in the early morning of Nov. 13 at their college residence in Moscow, Idaho.

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, 30, is expected to appear in court on Monday for arraignment

Maddie Mogen (top) Kaylee Goncalves (second from left) Xana Kernodle (second from right) and Ethan Chapin (center) – all University of Idaho students – were stabbed to death on November 13 in the peaceful University town of Moscow

Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve (pictured in court last November) said last week he would study all the evidence closely and looked forward to meeting Kohberger in court

In a recent interview with GMA, Goncalves’ father said that despite their grief, they will be in court next month when former criminology student Kohberger appears for a preliminary hearing.

I can’t wait to see the evidence… and then I’ll bring it. And he’s going to realize that it’s…the family that’s going to make sure he doesn’t get away with it,’ Steve Goncalves said.

In another interview, he said he would study the evidence to ensure his daughter’s killer was held accountable.

“We’re going to be there every moment, analyzing every piece of data…to make sure it’s the right person and we’re holding them accountable,” Steve Goncalves says NewsNation last week.

Goncalves’ mother Kristi said it was a “great thing” for the family to be “strong” and “united”.

‘I’ve never been to a pretrial before…I don’t know what to expect, I have no idea what we’re going to hear…But I know I have my son and my daughter will be there, as well as my sister and my husband,” added Kristi.

Two other roommates in the house at the time of the murders were unharmed.

One of these women told investigators that at 4 a.m. she heard someone crying in one of the victim’s bedrooms. She then saw a masked man, dressed in black, walk past her and exit the house, according to a court document.

The Kaylee Goncalves family leaves Latah County Court after Bryan Kohberger made his first court appearance last November

In a new interview with Good Morning America, Kaylee Goncalves’ father, Steve, said he can’t wait to see the evidence against the man accused of killing his daughter.

The crime stunned the small college town of Moscow, home to the University of Idaho, and drew national attention.

Kohberger was eventually arrested in Pennsylvania six weeks after the crime while visiting family. He was then flown to Idaho to face charges.

He was working on a doctorate in criminal justice at Washington State University, about 10 miles from the University of Idaho campus.

Last week it was revealed he had broken into a colleague’s apartment and then installed security cameras to spy on her when she asked for help.

The alleged incident took place months before the murders. Kohberger is suspected of breaking into the property and moving items without stealing anything – leading his colleague to contact him instead of the police.

The woman, who has not been identified, asked the alleged killer to come and help her, in which case he would have suggested that she install a surveillance system in the property.

Authorities have explained what may have motivated Kohberger, but said they are confident he was responsible for all four murders.