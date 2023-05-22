Lia Thomas is the ‘biggest bigot’, Brittney Griner is a puppet for the Biden Administration

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

For five years, Charly Arnolt lived in a world where she says she couldn’t be her “authentic, authentic self”. A world where she says her colleagues “judged her for every little thing she said or did”, where she felt she couldn’t share her honest opinions.

Now all that has changed. The broadcaster, 35, has swapped his former home at ESPN for Outkick and the constraints are well and truly lifted.

Reveling in her newfound freedom, Arnolt is ready to tackle the sport’s most controversial issues and – sitting at the Daily Mail’s headquarters in New York – nothing is off the table.

Enter Brittney Griner, the 6-foot-9 WNBA player who was rescued from a Russian penal colony by the Biden administration in exchange for Russian arms dealer, “The Death Dealer” Victor Bout.

Griner last month weighed in on the trans debate and said removing biological men from women’s sports was a ‘crime’, amid a Republican-led move to change Title IX to protect women’s sports biological men, and especially trans women.

Charly Arnolt has found a new sense of freedom since quitting her role at ESPN for Outkick

Arnolt strongly criticized Lia Thomas, Brittney Griner and Megan Rapinoe with Dailymail.com

“You have to look at the administration that got him out of jail in Russia, our current administration,” Arnolt told DailyMail.com exclusively. ‘So she’ll probably do whatever they want her to do.

“Brittney Griner should be very thankful that she hasn’t had that hurdle so far because she might not be playing in the WNBA if she had.”

“I also think just calling it a crime takes it even further, and that’s the scary thing is now that it’s not just about saying, ‘Oh, that’s false”, we criminalize. It’s really the tendency of the left to take dissenting views and criminalize them.

“We get mediocre men who want to move up to women’s competition. What if there is a super dominant male athlete? »

The most prominent transgender athlete, Lia Thomas competed on the NCAA men’s team for Penn. Thomas placed 554th in the 500-meter freestyle in 2018-19 as she competed against her biological contemporaries.

In 2022, after identifying as female and undergoing hormone therapy, Thomas became the NCAA champion in the women’s 500 meters.

Thomas said those who object to biological men encroaching on a space made for women are “watching women’s bodies.” Arnolt, however, is in favor of protecting his fellow human beings and thinks Thomas’ call for universal acceptance is shrouded in hypocrisy.

“I think she’s the biggest fanatic I’ve met lately because she imposes her own beliefs on others and says if you don’t believe in that then you’re a hateful person,” said Arnold.

Arnolt is well known for her coverage of the UFC and has views spanning multiple sports

Arnolt disagrees with Britney Griner’s take on biological women competing against each other

Arnolt said Griner would do ‘anything’ the Biden administration wants after releasing her

“You were a mediocre athlete in terms of men’s competition, then you decided you wanted to move up the ladder and get into women’s competition.

“You are built differently than a woman. Anyone trying to argue that there is a gender spectrum, you can believe what you want, but science will tell you, DNA will tell you, there was a man and there was a woman. I don’t care how you want to identify yourself; at Ground Zero, it’s who you are.

“I find it offensive, as a woman, that a man decides that just because he has decided to live his life and identify differently, he can now step into a space that belongs to the women he is for. is so beat and just completely erase the success and opportunities they should have.

Arnolt makes it clear that she is an accepting person, but only for a brief moment does she remotely apologize. Otherwise, Arnolt displayed a fire and passion never seen before as she read from teleprompters in the ESPN studio in Lower Manhattan.

When she announced her departure from ESPN, she highlighted her enthusiasm for joining OutKick due to her “outspoken nature”. It’s clear to see why she’ll appreciate such a position.

Arnolt’s next topic is that of Megan Rapinoe, the polarizing soccer star who was as vocal as anyone in the fight for the United States Women’s National Team to receive the same pay as her male counterparts – a feat achieved. Since.

Now, Rapinoe opposes a change to Title IX and the inclusion of transgender women in a space previously reserved for biological women.

“Suddenly she turns around after retiring from playing for the national team and says, ‘Yeah, I totally believe, I totally believe that men should be able to play with women.

“She promoted equality and women’s rights and the ability to be able to share in their success is almost completely the opposite of what she promoted.”

Arnolt admits she doesn’t know what Rapinoe’s motive is, but suggests it might be similar to her assumption of Griner’s situation: to act as a pawn for a higher entity.

More generally, she worries that American society is sleepwalking into a frightening future, urging others to speak out like she is doing now.

Arnolt worked at ESPN for five years, now revealing she was incapable of being her ‘authentic self’

Biological male Lia Thomas moved from 554th in the NCAAM 500 meters to 1st in the NCAAW

Arnolt said Thomas was ‘the biggest fanatic I’ve come across’ in the last years of his career

“I think once you really watch what’s going on or try to get involved in the discussion, it really opens your eyes because I think [for] many people ignorance is bliss, isn’t it? Many people live their lives and [think] if it doesn’t affect me here now, then I’m not going to worry about it.

“It’s a slippery slope we’re going through and it’s one issue compiling against another and another and another. And even as we see in school systems now, in some places they’ve taken the words “man” and “woman” out of biology lessons. Now they are called sperm producers and egg producers.

“It’s just weird, the road we’re taking. And I don’t see the end unless people start talking.

While ESPN may be associated with speaking out on topics that fit politically correct programming, the sports giant has been criticized – by Arnolt and others – for failing to provide balance on topics such as the transgender movement in sport.

At the network, Arnolt felt like his honest opinions couldn’t be shared. So much so that she stopped tweeting opinions from her own personal Twitter account for fear of negative retaliation.

Megan Rapinoe (R) has had mixed views on women’s sport very recently

Walking on eggshells was part of her ESPN existence and while she admits that some of her biggest personalities like Stephen A. Smith may be given opportunities to air their thoughts, there is little room for conversations like this.

“I think there would be repercussions,” Arnolt said of those not named Stephen A, if they spoke up for views not shared by the network.

“I think if enough people stood up for what’s right about the issues that need to be spoken about more publicly, personally I don’t think there’s much they can do because what happens when all the big business faces start talking? up, they’re not going to get rid of everyone.

“Until people have the courage and realize that until we start standing up for what’s right and putting our feet on some issues, things will just keep getting worse.”