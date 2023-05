NNA ndash; nbsp;quot;Democratic Gatheringquot; bloc MP Bilal Abdallah, on Monday visited Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, at the latterrsquo;s ministerial office.

Discussions focused on the current general situation, municipal and mayoral elections, as well as on an array of affairs related to the Chouf region and Iqlim al-kharroub.

nbsp;

============== L.Y