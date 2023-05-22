Information Minister signs cooperation agreement with UNICEF Lebanon Representative on supporting children and youth issues

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday signed a cooperation agreement with UNICEF Representative in Lebanon Edouard Beigbeder, on the development and implementation of communication strategies with the aim of supporting children and youth issues, and raising awareness among the public about protecting children#39;s rights and working to respect them.

The signing ceremony took place at Minister Makaryrsquo;s office in Beirut.

It was agreed to support the content of this agreement in the official Lebanese media outlets.

