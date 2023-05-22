Bou Habib begins Rome visit, meets Vatican’s Cardinal Parolin, Secretary for Relations with States

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, on Monday started a visit to Rome, which he began by meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current situation and developments in the Middle East, as well as on the presidential vacancy crisis in Lebanon, and how to resolve it.

Caretaker Minister Bou Habib also met with Vaticanrsquo;s Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, with whom he discussed issues of the region and Lebanon.

