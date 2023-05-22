Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habib begins Rome visit, meets Vatican’s Cardinal Parolin, Secretary for Relations with States

    By

    May 22, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, on Monday started a visit to Rome, which he began by meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the current situation and developments in the Middle East, as well as on the presidential vacancy crisis in Lebanon, and how to resolve it.

    Caretaker Minister Bou Habib also met with Vaticanrsquo;s Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, with whom he discussed issues of the region and Lebanon.

    nbsp;

    =============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bryan Kohberger arraignment LIVE: Idaho murder suspect to enter plea on four counts of murder

    May 22, 2023
    News

    I was a freelancer and hated every moment of it. Here’s what my experience was like and why I went back to a full-time job.

    May 22, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan says failure to reach a debt-limit deal could cause a worse stock sell-off than 2011, when the S&P 500 fell 17% in 2 weeks

    May 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bryan Kohberger arraignment LIVE: Idaho murder suspect to enter plea on four counts of murder

    May 22, 2023
    News

    I was a freelancer and hated every moment of it. Here’s what my experience was like and why I went back to a full-time job.

    May 22, 2023
    News

    JPMorgan says failure to reach a debt-limit deal could cause a worse stock sell-off than 2011, when the S&P 500 fell 17% in 2 weeks

    May 22, 2023
    News

    ‘Sabotage’ group crossed into Russia, Belgorod governor says

    May 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy