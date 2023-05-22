Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri meets Maronite Archbishop of Sidon and Deir al-Qamar, broaches situation with MPs Murr and Baarini

    May 22, 2023

    NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday received at the second presidency in Ain El-Tineh, Maronite Archbishop of Sidon and Deir al-Qamar, Maroun Al-Ammar, and Head of the Catholic Media Center Father Abdo Abou Kassem.

    Speaker Berri also received MP Michel Murr and Head of the Federation of Municipalities of the northern Metn, Mirna Murr.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation and an array of developmental affairs.

    This afternoon, Berri met with MP Walid Baarini, with whom he discussed the current general situation and political developments, in addition to legislative affairs.

