Arsenal consider three midfielders as alternatives to West Ham star Declan Rice

Arsenal could be ruled out of a move for West Ham midfielder Rice this summer

They have three names in mind as potential alternatives to the England star

CLICK HERE to read this week’s Transfer Confidential column by Simon Jones

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Arsenal have three players in mind who could serve as alternatives to West Ham captain Declan Rice in their bid to improve their midfield this summer.

The Gunners’ desire to sign the England international is well documented and a structured offer of £90million is expected to be made soon.

However, the Hammers want a lot more for their star player and believe Manchester United would meet their demands.

Arsenal are hoping Rice will want to stay in London, but they have three alternative options if they fail to land the 24-year-old.

The Gunners also retain their interest in Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, Wolves’ Ruben Neves and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Arsenal have three potential alternatives in mind for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

The Gunners held talks with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi (left) in the January window

Arsenal also have Moises Caicedo (left) and Ruben Neves (right) on their midfield shortlist

Arsenal held talks over Zubimendi in January but were unwilling to leave with Sociedad who were doing so well despite the Gunners being willing to pay his £53m release clause.

The 24-year-old is also wanted by Xavi at Barcelona, ​​who have described him as ‘an extraordinary pivot’.

Wolves want £45m for Ruben Neves who is seeking Champions League football despite the Molineux club preferring to sell abroad.

Mikel Arteta’s side meanwhile failed in their bid to sign Caicedo from Brighton in January, after the Seagulls rejected a £70million offer.

As well as a more defensive midfielder, the Gunners will also be looking to provide creative support for captain Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal have held talks with representatives of Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan and Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

Gundogan, like Neves and Zubimendi, counts Barcelona among his admirers but knows that Pep Guardiola wants to re-sign him for a new contract.

The city has offered another year with an option and further discussions are expected this week.

Arsenal could pursue Ilkay Gundogan (right) to provide creative support to Martin Odegaard (left)

Arsenal have also contacted representatives of Mason Mount (right) while Granit Xhaka (left) looks set to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Granit Xhaka’s departure to Bayer Leverkusen will open up space and they will also be looking to offload Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Belgian has admirers at Burnley, with Vincent Kompany hailing him as ‘the next Yaya Toure’.

Europa League finalists Sevilla are also considering a bid for the 23-year-old midfielder.