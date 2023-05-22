Take 20% off NuFace, Paula’s Choice, Dr. Dennis Gross & More at Dermstore’s Summer Day Sale

Photo Illustration by Scouted/The Daily Beast/Dermstore.

While I’m admittedly devastated that summer is drawing to a close, the light at the end of the tunnel keeping me going is all of the pre-summer sales going on right now ahead of Memorial Day Weekend—but the one that got me the most excited thus far is without a doubt Dermstore’s huge Summer sale. The annual sale event means you can score up to 20 percent off hundreds of luxe and premium skincare, makeup, hair care, and beauty products from some of the most coveted brands in the industry (that very, very rarely get discounted), like Dr. Dennis Gross, cult favorite french pharmacy brand, Embryolisse, clinical-froward brands like Obagi and MDSolarSciences, and the list goes on.

Dermstore does offer a few smaller-scale deals events throughout the year, but based on my research (and scouring pretty much 100 pages of discounted products), my understanding is that this is the best sale of the year next to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In other words, if you’ve been looking to revamp your skincare lineup for fall or try out a new pricey label without the splurge resulting in instant buyer’s remorse, now’s a good time to take the plunge. Dermstore’s epic Summer sale runs through the week, but because discounted items tend to sell quickly, the sooner, the better for this one. All you have to do to score 20 percent off eligible sale items is enter SUN at checkout. Ready, set, shop!

