Fed officials pushing for another rate hike are ‘playing with fire’ and driving up recession risks as policy makers appear split on next move

Federal Reserve policymakers appear split on what to do next with interest rates.

Some officials are advocating for further rate hikes, but they’re “playing with fire,” says Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Raising rates further “will amount to overkill,” the firm said.

Federal Reserve policymakers appear split on what to do next with interest rates in their work to cool inflation but those looking for yet another increase are raising the risk of recession for the world’s largest economy, Pantheon Macroeconomics says.

“Our beef with the Fed’s hawks is that we are firmly of the view that they have already done enough, and that raising rates further—actually, not cutting rates very soon—will amount to overkill,” economists Ian Shepherdson and Kieran Clancy wrote in a note Monday.

They said history of the past few cycles shows that the low in inflation tends to come almost two years after the peak. The Consumer Price Index hit 9.1% in June 2022, the hottest rate in 41 years.

“Given that the cumulative hikes in this cycle have been the steepest since 1980, we are very confident in arguing now—just 14 months after the first hike—that a great deal of downward pressure on inflation is in the pipeline,” they said. “It makes little sense, then, to argue that the current inflation numbers signal a requirement for further increases in interest rates.”

Federal Reserve officials have been speaking in recent days as the Federal Open Market Committee approaches its June 14 meeting. The tone from officials sounds mixed on whether the committee will pause rate hikes or raise rates again after the 10th consecutive increase at the March meeting.

Policymakers advocating for further rate hikes are “playing with fire,” as higher interest rates raise the risk of recession, even without a banking crisis, said Pantheon.

“If there’s going to be a bias to action, for me it would be a bias to increase a little further as opposed to cut,” Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC last week. He also didn’t anticipate rate cuts this year even if a recession hits.

Also among Fed voices, Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan last week indicated the central bank may not be able to pause rate hikes at its upcoming meeting. “The data in coming weeks could yet show that it is appropriate to skip a meeting. As of today, though, we aren’t there yet,” she told the Texas Bankers Association in San Antonio.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a conference last week said tighter financial conditions will likely put downward pressure on economic growth, the labor market and inflation.

“So as a result, our policy rate may not need to rise as much as it would have otherwise to achieve our goals. Of course, the extent of that is highly uncertain.”

Odds in the Fed funds futures market were 76% that the FOMC would hold its benchmark rate at 5%-5.25%.

