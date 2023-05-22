California father dies after being mowed down by car while helping a family of ducks

The unnamed man was hit by a 17-year-old traveling on Stanford Ranch Blvd in Rocklin

A California father has been killed by a car after heroically helping a family of ducks cross a busy California highway.

The as-yet-unknown man parked his car on the side of the road and drove the mother and her family of ducklings to the intersection of Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Boulevard in Rocklin, California on Friday evening.

Tragically, the man was struck and killed by another vehicle as his helpless children watched from the family car.

The sweet act of kindness was captured by William Wimsatt, 12, the child of another driver.

Speaking at 3KCRA William said: “He got out of the car, he was chasing the ducks which everyone was cheering on because he was really nice.”

“He helped them up off the sidewalk because the baby ducks were in trouble.”

Father’s heroic deed was filmed by 12-year-old William Wimsatt

The unnamed man can be seen helping the family of ducks across the road

The Wimsatt family thanked the man for his good deed, but moments later a car traveling east on Stanford Ranch Boulevard struck and killed the good Samaritan.

“All I remember is the noise and then him flying through the intersection,” he added, “his shoes and one of his socks were right in front of our car.”

“He was the only person to get out of the car and try to help them and probably the nicest person in the whole area. It’s not fair,” William said.

After the incident, William’s mother got out of her car and comforted the man’s children who were sitting in the man’s parked car, and unfortunately witnessed the collision.

In the photographs, the man, dressed in a burgundy t-shirt, black shorts and trainers, can be seen moving the ducks to safety.

Another woman, Summer Peterson, said her children also saw the scene unfold.

“They were like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute. That’s so nice of him. And then all of a sudden he was hit by a car,” she added. says CBS 13.

Peterson created a temporary memorial at the crash site, with locals leaving flowers, and his son bringing rubber duckies as a tribute to the man’s last act of kindness.

The collision took place at the intersection of Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Boulevard in Rocklin, California.

Rocklin police say the 17-year-old was traveling east on Stanford Ranch Blvd.

Summer Peterson’s son brought flowers and rubber duckies to honor the slain man

Police are still investigating the incident and no arrests have yet been made.

“My son wanted to bring rubber duckies and flowers to this gentleman who lost his life, he was a father.”

Rocklin police say the 17-year-old driver remained at the scene after the crash and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

In a statement, the police department said, “The driver remained at the scene of the collision.

“Emergency first responders arrived to help, but the man died at the scene. The Major Accident Investigation Team was activated and responded to the area.

“No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation,” they added.

“We would like to send our condolences to everyone involved in this tragic event.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Rocklin Police Department.