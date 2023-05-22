Jude Law’s Revolting Performance as Henry VIII Ruins ‘Firebrand’ at Cannes

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Earlier this month, photos of Charles III, the most recently appointed King of England, went viral following his lavish coronation—photos in which the new monarch and his queen, Camilla, appeared somewhat less than regal, sporting crowns and robes that looked like nothing so much as dress-up clothes at holiday camp. After decades during which Queen Elizabeth II was able to establish her own iconography, the King looks like… well, just some guy, with a golden hat and bad shoes.

That is also the case for Jude Law’s monstrous Henry VIII, in the new period drama Firebrand by Karim Aïnouz, centring on the life of Catherine Parr (Alicia Vikander), Henry’s sixth and only surviving wife. Here, Henry is depicted as an ordinary boor, a loud and coarse misogynist, an abusive tyrant such as exists all around the world. Though he clearly believes in his god-given powers, this Henry is base and earthly, a man who bullies his court and who ruts atop his wife like a grunting pig.

Law’s characterisation goes far beyond what is required of him, becoming an overstated, self-indulgent rehearsal of grotesquerie—but in principle at least this take on Henry concords with Aïnouz’ project. Firebrand seeks to humanize Catherine and Henry, stripping all the costume-y frou-frou away from the narrative and giving a pared-down, historically revisionist character study. Though the film is flittingly successful in this aim, Firebrand cannot escape all of the trappings of the period drama, and the result is an often anonymous, leaden object.

