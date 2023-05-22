I’m a bartender – here’s what I say to customers worried about calories

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A bartender has revealed the fiery reaction she gives to customers who wonder how many calories are in their drink.

Catalina Garayoa regularly gives viewers a sneak peek into her life as a bartender on her TikTok account.

Recently, the California native detailed how she deals with people who are more concerned about their calorie intake than about having fun.

Catalina noticed that every drink at a bar is “bad for you,” and beat the customers who chased her for an exact number of calories.

In a clip that has been viewed more than 160,000 times, Catalina shared a skit based on her experience as a bartender and her interactions with customers wondering what the best drinks are for them.

“Do you know how many calories are in the vodka-grapefruit drink,” Catalina said as a customer.

The content creator, now acting as bartender, responded, “I don’t know, it’s liquor, juice, and soda.”

The bartender continued by noting that she has no idea what the nutritional value is.

She said, “I don’t have the calorie count. It’s all bad for you.’

Catalina divided social media users in the comments section, with many of them noting that customers might ask about the calorie count for health reasons.

One user said, ‘Honestly [they] may ask for health reasons, such as type 1 diabetes.’

Another person wrote, “It made me feel bad for the girl.”

“I’d feel bad if the girl asked, I know that feeling. Definitely wouldn’t say it’s all bad for you lol,” someone else wrote.

Another user commented, “Some people with gastric sleeve and other issues have to control intake and can’t physically eat more than a certain amount.”

However, other social media users slammed the customer, claiming that people should do their own “research” before heading to the bar.

Honestly, this girl should do her own research before going to a bar and not pin this on the bartender. Wines are usually 120, light beers are 100,” one person wrote.

Another user added, “I understand an eating disorder or health restrictions etc. But generally it’s not for the bartender to know, it’s for the customer to explore what they might have.”

However, other social media users slammed the customer, claiming that people should do their own ‘research’ before going to the bar

“Ask Google,” one person wrote.

And while Catalina was nimble when it came to low-calorie drinks, a celebrity trainer has revealed the alcoholic beverages you can sip as you work your way to a six-pack.

Magnus Lygdbäck, 43, a Swedish personal trainer and nutritionist who has worked with stars like Alexander Skarsgård, Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck, has shared his favorite low-calorie drinks that help keep weight down.

According to Magnus, you can still shed the extra pounds by drinking an Aperol Spritz, Vodka Soda, Whiskey Sour, White Wine and Watermelon Spritzer, and a Yuzu Fizz.