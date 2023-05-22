Queen’s ‘Disrespected’ Dresser Fires Up the Instagram Outrage Machine

Yui Mok/Pool/Reuters

King Charles III has reportedly bought the silence of his mother’s former dresser and confidante Angela Kelly with the gift of a house in England’s stunning Peak District.

However, in a classic Boomer error, the king has apparently failed to get Kelly, who was nicknamed AK47 owing to her role as an often ferocious gatekeeper to the late queen, to disarm her social media accounts, from which she continues to post and publicly receive comments that could be construed as attacks on the royal establishment.

The Daily Mail, for example, reports that over the weekend she posted on her Instagram account—agenthighheels—a since-deleted image bearing two quotes, one reading: “No matter how kind and generous you are, you’ll never satisfy an ungrateful person,” and another saying: “Learning how to remain calm when you’re disrespected is a superpower.”

