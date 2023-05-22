NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Hit With More Racism

Sean Gardner/Getty

An unauthorized person hijacked Bubba Wallace’s radio during a race on Sunday, telling NASCAR’s only Black driver he wasn’t “wanted” in the sport.

During the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, the unidentified person managed to finagle their way onto Wallace’s team radio channel right before Wallace was about to finish in second place, according to sports outlet The Spun.

“Go back to where you came from, you asshole,” a male voice was heard saying. (For the record, Wallace is from Alabama.)

Read more at The Daily Beast.