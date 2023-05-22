University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger stands silent as judge enters NOT GUILTY plea

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The man suspected of savagely stabbing four college students to death last November – leaving a scene described by police as ‘the worst we have ever seen’ – has appeared in court in Moscow, Idaho, where he declined to plead to four counts. first degree murder.

Criminology student Bryan Kohberger, 28, was expected to plead not guilty, but instead opted to use Idaho’s ‘silence’ plea, meaning he didn’t pleaded anyway but can still be tried.

A trial date has been set for October 2.

Kohberger was set to face a preliminary hearing, but in a surprise twist announced last week, the University of Washington doctoral candidate was indicted by an Idaho grand jury who heard the evidence in secret and decided to send the case to a full trial.

Best friends Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, and young couple Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20, died in the horror attack, which was so brutal the blood could still be seen running down the walls of their rental home days after the murder.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared in court in Moscow, Idaho, on Monday where he "kept silent" while entering a plea. The judge pleaded not guilty on his behalf to the murders of four University of Idaho students

Maddie Mogen (top) Kaylee Goncalves (left) Xana Kernodle (right) and Ethan Chapin (center) – all University of Idaho students – were stabbed to death on November 13 in the quiet college town from Moscow

Police eventually apprehended Kohberger during a raid on his parents’ home in Poconos Mountains, Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 and he was flown back to Idaho in a small Pilatus PC-12 turboprop plane on Jan. 4.

Since returning to Gem State, the alleged killer has been locked up in Latah County Jail, with prison sources telling DailyMail.com he spends his time obsessing over TV coverage of the case and turned to God – meeting with a local pastor every Sunday.

Monday’s appearance, which saw the 28-year-old arrive in court wearing a pale orange prison jumpsuit, is his first since he was formally charged with the murder in early January.

Kohberger sat in silence as Judge John Judge read his rights and reiterated that he faced the death penalty if convicted of any of the murder charges before answering ‘yes’ when asked. asked him if he had understood several times.

Then, as the four charges of murder and one of burglary were read by Judge Judge, he sat flipping through his charge papers and shifting in his seat before his lawyer Anne Taylor told the judge that his client would “keep silent” when asked to respond. .

The non-pleading now means the case will go to trial, with Taylor asking the judge to schedule a six-week trial now set to begin on October 2.

Madison’s father, Ben Mogen, and Kaylee’s parents, Steve and Kristi, both dressed in black, looked sad and serious as their daughters’ names were heard in the crowded courtroom.

The November 13 murders shocked the small college town of Moscow which had not seen a single murder in seven years when Madison, Kaylee, Ethan and Xana were found dead in their beds.

Police initially seemed puzzled by the killings and released a series of conflicting statements about whether the students had been targeted and whether the public were at risk.

The Moscow, Idaho home where the murders took place is now boarded up

BFFs Kaylee and Madison were found dead in bed next to each other

Ethan and Xana were found downstairs, and Xana was discovered slumped on the floor of her bedroom in the off-campus house.

Shortly before Thanksgiving, they posted a photo of a white Hyundai Elantra and a plea for more information on the vehicle’s movements and owner.

The car turned out to belong to Kohberger who, in an extraordinary twist, was arrested twice while driving the vehicle back to Pennsylvania in early December.

Since his arrest, it emerged that the loner Kohberger had struggled with heroin addiction in his teens and early twenties, and had been banned from a bar near his parents’ house because of his scary behavior towards women.

Law enforcement sources have since said that after moving to Pullman, Washington, to pursue a doctorate in criminology, he applied to work for the University of Washington Police Department – but was turned down.

His classmates said he took an uncharacteristic interest in the Moscow murder case and described his “sexist” attitude towards women in his classes.

Due to his “rude behavior” towards women and his penchant for categorizing them differently, he was fired by his professor in the WSU Department of Criminology, John Snyder, on December 19 – just days before his arrest for murder. .

Kohberger was indicted by an Idaho grand jury who heard the evidence in secret and decided to send the case to a full trial. He is charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of burglary.

Over the weekend, a Dateline report provided further evidence of his bizarre behavior with a friend from WSU, claiming he had broken into her home a month before the murders and moved her belongings to put her” uncomfortable”.

She also said she asked him to install security cameras to help her catch the person who had moved her things – only to belatedly realize he was the culprit and, chillingly, had gained access to the pictures.

Kohberger is believed to have meticulously planned the murders of Madison, Kaylee, Ethan and Xana, with a probable cause affidavit noting that he had traveled to the area around their home several times prior to the murders.

The document also states that his DNA was found on a KA-BAR knife sheath found next to the bodies of Kaylee and Madison, and that he was seen at home by his roommate Dylan Mortensen, 19.

Kaylee and Madison were discovered dead in bed next to each other, while Ethan and Xana were found downstairs, with Xana discovered slumped on her bedroom floor.

Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, is seen arriving in court Monday at the Latah County Courthouse

Kaylee’s mother, Kristi, is seen outside the courthouse on Monday. She looked sad and serious as her daughter’s name was heard in the crowded courtroom

Kohberger was arrested twice while driving his car back to Pennsylvania in early December

According to the document, survivors Mortensen and Bethany Funke heard something of what happened, with Mortensen telling cops she heard Goncalves say “there’s someone here” around 4 a.m.

Ten minutes later, she heard a thud and crying coming from Xana’s room and a male voice saying ‘it’s ok, I’ll help you’.

At 4:17 a.m., a dog was captured barking loudly on a neighbor’s security camera. Around the same time, Mortensen said she opened her bedroom door again and saw a tall, bushy-browed man walk out of the sliding glass doors at the back of the house.

She described how she was ‘frozen in shock’ as the man dressed in black walked towards her and said she locked herself in her room after he left.

A shoe print was later found outside his door.

The affidavit also reveals that Kohberger’s white Hyundai Elantra was filmed near the scene before being seen speeding away from the house toward Pullman at around 4:20 a.m.

Police quickly connected the vehicle to Kohberger and noted the similarity between its appearance and Mortensen’s description of the intruder at the rental house.