Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea For Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger

During an arraignment in a Latah County Court on Monday, a judge in Idaho responded to the charges against Bryan Kohberger, the individual accused of the murders of four University of Idaho students last autumn, by entering not guilty pleas on his behalf.

When prompted to provide his plea for the murder and burglary charges, Kohberger chose to remain silent. His legal representative stood up and told the judge, “Your honor, we are opting for silence.”

Subsequently, the judge proceeded to enter not guilty pleas on Kohberger’s behalf.

Judge John Judge commenced the hearing by reciting Kohberger his rights, followed by the enumeration of the five charges specified in the indictment.

In response to the judge’s inquiry about comprehending the charges, Kohberger affirmatively stated, “Yes, I do.”

When further questioned about his understanding of the charges, Kohberger firmly responded, “Yes.”

Kohberger, aged 28, was formally indicted last week on four charges of first-degree murder and one charge of burglary in relation to the November 13 homicides of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, which occurred in a residence located just outside the main campus of the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.

The trial is scheduled to commence on October 2nd and is anticipated to span several weeks. If found guilty, Kohberger may face capital punishment.

According to authorities, Kohberger, a graduate student in the Department of Criminology at the nearby Washington State University, unlawfully entered the students’ residence and carried out multiple stabbing attacks on the victims.

No potential motive has been disclosed by the police thus far, and due to the extensive gag order, only minimal details have emerged.

