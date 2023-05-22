Sussexes’ Biographer Claims He’s Being Targeted After Phone Hacking Testimony

Reuters/Toby Melville

Omid Scobie, the journalist whose sympathetic biography of Harry and Meghan, Finding Freedom, catalogued the breakdown of the relationship between the Sussexes and the Windsors, has said that it is not a coincidence that his friends and family are being “bothered” and that “fake gossip to incite hate” is being “invented” just days after testifying that he saw evidence of phone hacking when working at the U.K.-based tabloid The Mirror.

Scobie said in High Court this week, where he was giving evidence to support Prince Harry’s claim that the paper published articles based on illegally obtained information, that then-editor Piers Morgan, who has since become one of the Sussexes most vituperative critics, knew about illegal phone hacking.

Apparently reacting in part to a story in The Times which profiled the writer—and implied he was a hypocrite because he once worked at celebrity-focused British tabloid magazine Heat—Scobie took to Twitter Monday with a series of posts.

Read more at The Daily Beast.