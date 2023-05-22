Is THIS the secret behind Iam Tongi’s American Idol win? How Hawaiians rallied behind singer

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

He has established himself as the pride of Hawaii after being crowned American Idol this year.

Iam Tongi – an 18-year-old high school student from Kahuku, Oahu – beat out fellow teenage boys Colin Stough and Megan Danielle to become the winner of the ABC Singing Contest.

In the weeks leading up to Sunday’s final, the teenager and his supporters were able to rally fans across the islands and the United States to help push his popularity to new heights.

Even Hawaii Governor Josh Green urged fans to vote for Tongi, whose powerful voice and tragic story captured the hearts of viewers around the world.

Tongi’s father, Rodney, died just months before the teen’s American Idol audition.

After Rodney’s death, Tongi, who grew up in Hawaii, and her family were forced to move to Washington’s Federal Way after being “kicked out of paradise.”

When he was named one of the top three, Tongi was greeted as a hero with a parade and 3,000 people gathered at the Turtle Bay Resort to hear him sing live with shuttles ferrying people to the concert, KHON2 reported at the time.

Upon returning home, the 18-year-old’s former school, Kahuku High School, awarded him an honorary degree, according to Kauai Now.

On TikTok, the hashtag Iam Tongi has seen nearly 300 million views.

And in his weekly social media update days before the American Idol finale, Hawaii’s governor reminded people to vote for Tongi.

“Iam Tongi lights up the world and makes us proud. Beautiful sincere, soulful voice,” Green said.

‘Vote for Iam Tongi. He’s our next American idol.

Green is pictured here with Tongi during his recent visit to his hometown

One of the signs of support for Tongi shown in a local business’s TikTok video

Road signs and supporters of the 18-year-old were seen out in force in the clip

Honolulu company Waikiki Trolley shared a TikTok video that gave some insight into the kind of support Tongi had in Hawaii.

Road signs and supporters of the 18-year-old, who has Tongan and Samoan heritage, were seen out in force in the clip.

And their efforts paid off.

For the first time in American Idol’s 20-year history, a Hawaiian was named the winner, prompting fans to flood social media in celebration of the milestone.

‘Congratulations I am!! You were amazing tonight and you deserve it all! So happy to have been in the studio to encourage you and celebrate this moment! Keep making Hawaii proud! All my love and aloha,’ one person wrote on Instagram.

Another added: “The fact that you have continued to represent your father, your family, your culture and the people of the Pacific from the start of the audition to the final shows how much you love who you are!” The people of the Pacific have been behind you since day one and will continue to be behind you throughout this journey! Yesahh.’

“All of Hawaiʻi, Polynesia and the world celebrate you,” read a third comment, adding, “Your dad smiles at you!” This is just the beginning of greater blessings that await you.

“Iam Tongi brought together the entire Polynesian community. I tell you all, we are more powerful TOGETHER,” one Twitter user wrote after the result was announced.

‘Islands celebrate your victory tonight Iam! Congratulations! Well-deserved. Your dad is smiling from heaven and so proud of you,” someone else said.

Others said Tongi’s presence made them and their loved ones watch the show.

‘Iam is just…really special. It motivated my 19-year-old son, who is far from the typical audience for this show, to pull out his phone and vote tonight. Even my eldest son who is a music student and only criticizes each contestant’s technique as he walks through the room agreed that FINALLY the right contestant won. I am, you deserve the world!!’ said an editor.

Others said Tongi’s presence kept them and their loved ones watching the show, while some were happy to see another country singer did not triumph.

‘I’ve never voted for idol before, but you inspired me to believe in someone else’s dream… if I could spend another day with my dad… Congratulations!!! Hawaii here it is!!!!’ another Instagram comment read.

Some American Idol fans were also happy to see that this year’s winner wasn’t another country singer.

“Seems like some Country fans are upset that one of Country’s two finalists didn’t win this year. I say ‘THIS’ year because Country has won the last 3 years. Iam is a refreshing change from all the noises and moans! GOD BLESS YOU, IAM!” one person said.

One Twitter user simply wrote, “So glad he beat the country singers.”

On reddit, one comment read: ‘Country Idol was not up to snuff!!! Congratulations I am!!’