Ava, the daughter of Alfonso Ribeiro, is ‘better every day’ after a scary scooter accident

Alfonso Ribeiro’s daughter Ava is doing much better after a scary scooter accident the day before her fourth birthday.

The Dancing with the Stars host’s wife, Angela, gave an update on her condition during an Ask Me a Question session on Instagram.

When a follower asked “How does Ava heal?” the influencer was able to share the good news.

“She’s getting better every day,” the relieved mother captioned a photo of the little girl still recovering from the blow.

“She sure has been a trooper this week.”

Scary: Alfonso Ribeiro, 51, and his wife Angela, had some frightening moments when their daughter Ava was injured in a crash on her mobility scooter the day before her fourth birthday (pictured in Los Angeles in December 2018)

Angela shared a photo of Ava after the crash, explaining that the toddler had undergone an emergency procedure “to hopefully end up with little scare on her face and arms.”

Alfonso, 51, went into some more detail in an appearance Live with Kelly and Markrevealing: “She fell and basically had a rash on her face and arm, so they had to scalp all the skin off.”

The plucky four-year-old had recovered in time to enjoy her Tangled-themed birthday party.

On May 14, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared sweet photos on social media, writing, “Happy Birthday my sweet Ava Sue,” alongside a series of snaps including one of Ava wearing a princess dress and cuddling a large balloon from the song four.

Wounds from the scooter accident were visible all over her tiny body.

“As some of you know, Ava had a really rough week. I am so proud of how well she handled everything. She is so brave, strong and creative. I love everything about my little girl.’

The Things We Do For Love actor shouted out to his wife, who had joined him in dealing with “Long nights with a little girl who is in pain and has to take meds every few hours.”

He concluded by calling them “My two heroes.”

Trooper: Angela gave an update on the toddler in an Ask Me a Question session on Instagram and shared a photo of Ave and her injuries, calling the girl a “trooper” and revealing that she’s getting “better and better every day”

Procedure: Angela shared a photo of Ava after the crash, explaining that she had a procedure “to hopefully end up with little scare on her face and arms.” Alfonso, 51, shared more details on Live with Kelly and Mark, revealing that ‘they had to scalp all the skin’

Plucky: The plucky four-year-old had recovered in time to enjoy her Tangled-themed birthday party, though the injuries were still visible on her tiny body

Family: Ava is the youngest child of the couple. They share Alfonso, Jr, nine, and Anders, eight. Alfonso is also the father of 20-year-old Sienna from his marriage to actress Robin Stapler

Angela praised her daughter for being “sweet but fierce, charismatic, independent and insanely smart girl.”

She praised Ava for her bravery.

And even with her filthy spill the day before her party, not once did this bad girl complain about the pain or when I had to apply the ointment every two hours. Congratulations on your 4th birthday, Ava Sue. More than blessed to be your mama..”

Ava is the youngest child of the couple.

They share Alfonso, Jr, nine, and Anders, eight. Alfonso is also the father of 20-year-old Sienna from his marriage to actress Robin Stapler.