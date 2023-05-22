Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    ‘In the Rearview’: Polish filmmaker brings Ukrainian refugees’ plight to Cannes

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has effectively knocked out the country’s film industry, resulting in a starkly diminished presence at the Cannes Film Festival this year – though the war is still very much part of the Cannes conversation. Maciek Hamela’s documentary “In the Rearview”, about the evacuation of Ukrainian refugees, has ensured that Ukraine’s plight is represented on the big screen too. FRANCE 24 spoke to the Polish director about filming in a warzone and giving a voice to those displaced by war.  

