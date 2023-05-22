Natalie Portman (and Dior) Won Cannes This Year

REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Generally speaking, every year at the Cannes Film Festival, you can not only expect a slate of buzzy films and the odd scandal or two; you can also depend upon the most well-appointed women in Hollywood to dress their best, much to the delight of the internet’s Greek Chorus.

Last year, it was indisputably Anne Hathaway who emerged as the sartorial queen of Cannes in Armani Privé, a beaded Gucci minidress, and a hot pink Valentino jumpsuit. And the actress looked excellent this year, too, while wearing Atelier Versace at a Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event in Venice.

But the emergent winner of Cannes 2023 is another of our most sylphlike brunette stars: Natalie Portman, who walked the crimson carpet to promote May December, the Todd Haynes film she co-stars in with the equally iconic Julianne Moore.

