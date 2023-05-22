Rep. Lauren Boebert Addresses Those Love-Life Rumors

Nathan Howard/Getty

Ever since Lauren Boebert filed to divorce her husband, the rumors have been running hot and heavy on social media: There must be another man, and maybe it’s right-wing, long-haired, guitar-strumming preacher Sean Feucht.

Feucht, married with four children, was not amused by the speculation, calling it “false” and “defamatory” in a tweet that demanded retractions and apologies.

Boebert also emphatically says the evidence-free chatter is untrue, though she managed to crack a joke about it to The Daily Beast on Monday.

