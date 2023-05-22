Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    News

    Rep. Lauren Boebert Addresses Those Love-Life Rumors

    By

    May 22, 2023 , , , , ,
    Rep. Lauren Boebert Addresses Those Love-Life Rumors

    Nathan Howard/Getty

    Ever since Lauren Boebert filed to divorce her husband, the rumors have been running hot and heavy on social media: There must be another man, and maybe it’s right-wing, long-haired, guitar-strumming preacher Sean Feucht.

    Feucht, married with four children, was not amused by the speculation, calling it “false” and “defamatory” in a tweet that demanded retractions and apologies.

    Boebert also emphatically says the evidence-free chatter is untrue, though she managed to crack a joke about it to The Daily Beast on Monday.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Juventus are deducted 10 POINTS after the Federal Court of Appeal reinstates their punishment

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts ‘morons’ criticizing boyfriend Brian Glenn over drag video

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Here are the fastest-growing and fastest-shrinking big US cities

    May 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Juventus are deducted 10 POINTS after the Federal Court of Appeal reinstates their punishment

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts ‘morons’ criticizing boyfriend Brian Glenn over drag video

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Here are the fastest-growing and fastest-shrinking big US cities

    May 22, 2023
    News

    Rep. Lauren Boebert Addresses Those Love-Life Rumors

    May 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy