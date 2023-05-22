Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts ‘morons’ criticizing boyfriend Brian Glenn over drag video

The Ukraine-bashing congressman once slammed leftists who champion drag queens

Conservative broadcaster Glenn dressed up as a woman for a live TV hit for a Dallas-based network

Right-wing Brandon Greene went public with his relationship with Glenn last month

Georgian Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed her dislike of drag queens, has defended her boyfriend for dressing up as a woman.

The congresswoman, who divorced her ex-husband in December, lashed out at ‘morons’ accusing her and her partner, Brian Glenn, of hypocrisy.

It came after a left-leaning Twitter account posted an old video of the former TV presenter wearing a blonde wig, white gloves and a pink cardigan.

In the short clip, Glenn can be heard saying, “I kick the shoes off. I can keep the pantyhose. It feels good, actually.

Greene said her boyfriend “dressed in cross-dressing for the morning news in Dallas years ago, reporting on an upcoming local theater production.”

“The Patriot Takes morons think it’s an attack,” the 48-year-old added. “The left is so stupid.”

The lawmaker’s defense of dressing in drag may still surprise some of his staunchest supporters.

In an interview with Fox News last year, Greene said Antifa members should be charged with terrorism for supporting drag queens.

And in June, she asked her Twitter followers, “What’s the difference between kids putting money in a drag bra and a stripper bra?” Nothing. It is wrong and it is indoctrination.

Several GOP-controlled states across the country have passed laws banning minors from viewing the seemingly controversial cross-dressing performances.

Potential presidential candidate Governor Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, approved such legislation last week.

Greene, who has been throwing pro-Kremlin talking points since Russia invaded Ukraine, went public with her relationship with Glenn, 54, in April.

It came five months after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the pair were an article and amid constant rumors about the MP’s colorful personal life.

Greene and Glenn, who now work for a conservative news network, have been an item since December last year

DailyMail.com earlier revealed the divorce from Marjorie Taylor Greene and now ex-husband Perry Greene which was finalized on December 22

27-year-old ex-husband Perry Greene filed for divorce from lawmakers in September, saying their marriage had been “broken down irretrievably”.

Taylor Greene and Glenn appear to have met at work, with the duo first seen together in June outside the Supreme Court building where he questioned her about the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

During the conversation, Glenn was seen leaning in to whisper in the MP’s ear before a giddy Taylor Greene screamed and threw her arms around him.

Their romance was revealed just over a year after Taylor Greene’s previous affairs – with ‘polyamorous tantric sex guru’ Craig Ivey, 44, and gym director Justin Tway, also 44, in 2012, were revealed by DailyMail.com.