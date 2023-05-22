Juventus are deducted 10 POINTS after the Federal Court of Appeal reinstates their punishment

Juventus were handed a 10-point deduction after a hearing in Italy

The Serie A giants had their previous sanction reinstated by the court

Juventus say they now plan to appeal the verdict that has been handed down

Juventus had their 10-point deduction reinstated following a verdict by the Federal Court of Appeal.

The Serie A giants will drop the European Serie A places once the deduction is added to their existing tally.

Juventus initially saw the decision to deduct points from them linked to the capital gains scandal reversed midway through the season.

More soon.