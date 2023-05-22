Juventus are deducted 10 POINTS after the Federal Court of Appeal reinstates their punishment

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Juventus are deducted 10 POINTS in Serie A as Italian courts restore their sanction after the club were found GUILTY in a case over their transfer deals… with Juve falling to seventh tier to Empoli tonight
Juventus were handed a 10-point deduction after a hearing in Italy
The Serie A giants had their previous sanction reinstated by the court
Juventus say they now plan to appeal the verdict that has been handed down
Juventus had their 10-point deduction reinstated following a verdict by the Federal Court of Appeal.
The Serie A giants will drop the European Serie A places once the deduction is added to their existing tally.
Juventus initially saw the decision to deduct points from them linked to the capital gains scandal reversed midway through the season.
