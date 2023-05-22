Mon. May 22nd, 2023

    Juventus are deducted 10 POINTS after the Federal Court of Appeal reinstates their punishment

    Juventus are deducted 10 POINTS in Serie A as Italian courts restore their sanction after the club were found GUILTY in a case over their transfer deals… with Juve falling to seventh tier to Empoli tonight

    Juventus were handed a 10-point deduction after a hearing in Italy
    The Serie A giants had their previous sanction reinstated by the court
    Juventus say they now plan to appeal the verdict that has been handed down

    By Ryan Walker for Mailonline

    Published: 2:58 p.m. EDT, May 22, 2023 | Update: 2:58 p.m. EDT, May 22, 2023

    Juventus had their 10-point deduction reinstated following a verdict by the Federal Court of Appeal.

    The Serie A giants will drop the European Serie A places once the deduction is added to their existing tally.

    Juventus initially saw the decision to deduct points from them linked to the capital gains scandal reversed midway through the season.

    Juventus were given a 10-point deduction by the Italian Federal Court of Appeal

