Gala Server Blasts Alec Baldwin for Allegedly Calling Her A ‘Peasant’

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

A server who was allegedly berated by Alec Baldwin last week is now claiming that the Emmy-winning actor called her a “peasant,” according to Page Six.

Last Friday, an onlooker told the outlet that Baldwin left a female server “looking shocked” after a hostile exchange at the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala last week. Now, the anonymous server is speaking out about her interaction with the former 30 Rock star.

The confrontation supposedly started when the server asked Baldwin to move out of the aisle so the other servers could deliver dinner plates to the tables. She says she told him, “I’m sorry sir, but we’re going to have servers walking through the tables here in a minute.” Baldwin, who was blocking the workers’ path as he spoke to someone at the head of one of the tables, apparently snapped back, “So when is it a good time to talk to my friends?”

