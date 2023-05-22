Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have reportedly gotten engaged four years after going public with their relationship

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, are reportedly engaged four years after they went public with their relationship.

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, are now engaged, according to multiple reports.

The couple went public in 2019 shortly after Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, divorced.

Bezos and Sanchez were recently seen enjoying his new $500 million yacht, with Sanchez sporting a huge ring in some pictures.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, have gotten engaged, according to multiple reports that cite people familiar with the matter.

CNN, Page Six, People, the Daily Mail, and TMZ all reported Monday that the Amazon founder, currently the third-richest man in the world, and his girlfriend were engaged. They cited unnamed sources. Bezos couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Bezos and Sanchez, an Emmy Award-winning former news anchor and a licensed helicopter pilot, went public with their relationship in 2019. Their announcement at the time came shortly after after Bezos and his now-ex-wife, author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, said they were getting a divorce following 25 years of marriage.

Sanchez is the vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, a philanthropic initiative started by the former Amazon CEO in 2020 to commit $10 billion by the end of the decade to combating climate change. She also plans to go to space with Bezos’ Blue Origin this year with an all-female crew.

Bezos and Sanchez have recently been spotted aboard his new $500 million megayacht. The figurehead on the watercraft is a woman some people are speculating is supposed to be Sanchez. The woman in the statue appears to be wearing a necklace that shows the symbol for koru, which means “loop” or “coil” in the Māori language and often represents new beginnings. Koru is also the name of Bezos’ ship.

Sanchez has also been photographed with a large diamond ring on her left ring finger while onboard the ship.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports of Bezos’ engagement. A publicist last known to work with him also didn’t respond.

Read the original article on Business Insider