Tom Brady ‘buys stake in Las Vegas Raiders’

Tom Brady bought a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders from owner Mark Davis, according to Monday Morning Quarterback Albert Breer.

The sale has been agreed and submitted to the NFL for approval, which could take some time. There are no plans to discuss the sale at the spring meeting, Breer reports.

The size and cost of Brady’s participation were not disclosed, and team spokespersons did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for confirmation.

Brady is already invested in another Davis team: the WNBA Aces.

The news comes as Brady prepares to begin a broadcasting career in 2024, when he will begin analyzing the NFL for Fox Sports.