‘The Worst Person in the World’ star Renate Reinsve joins Pedro Pascal in ‘Weapons’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Renate Reinsve, who starred in the Oscar-nominated romantic drama The worst person in the worldhas signed on to star opposite Pedro Pascal in New Line’s Weaponsthe latest film project from Barbarian filmmaker Zach Cregger.

Cregger wrote the script and is directing the feature film that reunites him with his own Barbados producing team, Roy Lee of Vertigo and JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Cregger also co-produces with Vertigo’s Miri Yoon.

Weapons is described as an interconnected, multi-story horror epic that is tonally along the lines of Magnoliathe 1999 actor-packed showcase by filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

Character details are kept under lock and key, but the story revolves around the disappearance of high school students in a small town.

Reinsve is a Norwegian actress who has been working in her home country since 2011. She broke through internationally with Worst person, a romantic comedy-drama by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier. The film premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival to critical acclaim. Reinsve won the Best Actress award at the festival. She also earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best International Feature Film and Best Screenplay at that season’s Oscars.

Reinsve is represented by CAA.