Meet the Colorful New Echo Pop: A Smaller, Cuter and More Affordable Alexa Speaker

This month Amazon is releasing an entirely new lineup of Echo smart devices, including the colorful and compact Echo Pop. Available for pre-order now and priced at $39.99, the Pop will officially drop on May 31. Thanks to its lower price tag compared to the 2022 Echo Dot 5th Gen, I expect the colorful new Echo Pop to become the new Alexa speaker of choice for Amazon shoppers. You should also expect it to be a popular gift recommendation throughout 2023.

The Echo Pop was designed with music lovers in mind, and Amazon says it will deliver a stronger and fuller sound than the Dot speakers of the past, thanks to a new custom-designed 1.95-inch front-facing driver. The new Echo Pop will have a slightly weaker bass compared to the larger, spherical Echo speakers (the most recent generation of Alexa speakers before the Echo Pop), but the Pop is both more compact and more affordable. Plus, if you want deep bass and high fidelity in a smart speaker, that’s not really what Echo devices are designed for anyway.

