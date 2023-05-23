Tue. May 23rd, 2023

    Frantic Hunting Mission Erupts After Raid on Russian Town

    The Kremlin has launched a “counter-terrorist operation” in Russia’s Belgorod region after a pro-Ukrainian group claimed to have stormed and “completely liberated” the border town of Kozinka.

    Eight people have been injured and several buildings have been destroyed in the clashes, according to local Russian governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, who said the situation on the ground was “extremely tense” as authorities continue to hunt for the alleged saboteurs.

    On Monday, the Liberty of Russia Legion claimed on Telegram claimed responsibility for the incident, adding that its forward units had even pushed further east into the town of Graivoron

