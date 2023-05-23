Taylor Swift hits a fashion high note in black denim shorts and white button down

<!–

Taylor Swift hit a fashion high when she arrived at a recording studio in New York on Monday.

The pop star, 33, looked all legged in frayed black denim shorts and a cropped white button down when she arrived at the Electric Lady recording studio.

Taylor recently sported a host of sparkling looks as part of her Eras tour, but she was in the mood for something more casual for her day in the studio.

Her long brown hair fell in a voluminous straight style, while her famous face was made up with a swipe of winged eyeliner and a touch of blush.

The Lavender Haze singer accessorized the look with an elegant leather handbag and gold hoop earrings.

As for her shoes, she kept it simple and comfortable in strappy beige sandals.

She appeared to be flanked by security guards who helped usher her inside.

Not pictured with Taylor was her new pal, 1975 rocker Matty Healy.

During her concert in Foxborough on Saturday night, Taylor made a very telling remark as she gave her adoring fans an update on her life amid her newfound romance.

The couple were caught kissing and holding hands while on a romantic date in New York City on Thursday, May 11.

Speaking on stage, Taylor looked amazing in a shimmering green outfit as she said from the bottom of her heart, “This is crazy. I kinda want to tell you that I don’t know, that just…I’ve never been happier in my life in any aspect of my life before.

“And I just want to thank you for being a part of it. It’s not just the tour, I don’t know, my life finally makes sense.

“So I thought I’d play this song which brings back a lot of happy memories.”

She then launched into a rendition of Question to her adoring crowds.

It comes after Taylor and Matty were seen together in New York earlier this week.

The hot new couple went on a double date with Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley at Casa Cipriani, as captured by a fan on social media.

A witness told page 6 that Swift and Healy were sitting next to each other in the celebrity hotspot’s living room and that “security was around them.”

The source added that Swift and the 1975 frontman were “cuddling and kissing” while waiting for their food.

Swift and Healy sparked romance rumors earlier this month after her split from British actor Joe Alwyn.

Healy supported the Anti-Hero singer during recent stops on her Eras Tour, which kicked off in March.