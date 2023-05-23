Halle Bailey Solidifies Her All-Star Status in ‘The Color Purple’ Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures

This week belongs to Halle Bailey and Halle Bailey only. On top of the grand debut of The Little Mermaid this weekend, which hits theaters May 26, Warner Bros. has also unveiled the first look at The Color Purple, in which the actress plays another major role.

In the upcoming adaptation of the 2005 musical (based on Alice Walker’s classic 1982 novel), Bailey stars as Nettie, the younger sister of lead Celie (American Idol’s Fantasia Barrino). The pair play their clapping game while sitting on a tree branch together, leading each other through the woods as they enjoy one another’s company.

“Today, our teacher taught us about a place called Africa,” Nettie tells her sister. “She said our mamas come from queens over there. That means that we’re royalty.”

