    E. Jean Carroll Wants Trump to Pay for Those CNN Town Hall Remarks

    E. Jean Carroll Wants Trump to Pay for Those CNN Town Hall Remarks

    Just one day after a New York jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually battering and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll, awarding her $5 million in damages, he appeared on CNN and attacked her again, calling her a “whack job” with a “made-up story.”

    On Monday, Carroll’s lawyers filed to request that those remarks be included in her remaining defamation case against Trump.

    The proposed amended lawsuit asks for “very substantial” additional damages, “both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same.”

