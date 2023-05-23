Levi’s Stadium is one of 11 NFL venues to host 2026 World Cup football games

The home stadium of the San Francisco 49ers, which hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016

The NFL has made it official: Super Bowl LX will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

“The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we’re thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all of the great things the region has to offer.”

Levi’s Stadium, which opened in 2014 replacing Candlestick Park as the San Francisco 49ers’ home stadium, hosted Super Bowl 50 on February 7, 2016, when the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24 -10.

The 49ers applied for funds from the league to upgrade the stadium to host the Super Bowl.

Levi’s Stadium is also one of 11 NFL venues to host 2026 World Cup soccer games in the summer of 2026, when the United States, Canada and Mexico will serve as co-host countries.

The Los Angeles Rams said in April that they would like to host Super Bowl LXI in early 2027 at SoFi Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders will host next season’s game at Allegiant Stadium, and New Orleans will host the Super Bowl again in 2025 after not hosting since 2013 at the Superdome.

While it remains to be seen how divisive the 49ers will be by 2026, they should be one of the teams with a real chance of reaching the Super Bowl this season.

Sam Darnold is currently on course to be the healthiest quarterback on the 49ers roster this summer

Outgoing quarterbacks Trey Lance and Brock Purdy are both recovering from injuries this summer

San Francisco has one of the strongest rosters in the NFL this season, but they have a huge question at quarterback.

Last year’s first starter, Trey Lance III, is coming back from an ankle injury that ended his season much earlier than expected, but he was pretty contagious before he got hurt.

To follow up on that, last year’s Irrelevant Brock Purdy nursed an elbow injury that required surgery after the end of the season.

Former New York Jets bust and Carolina Panthers failure Sam Darnold is currently set to enter training camp as the only 49ers QB who isn’t spending his offseason rehabilitating a injury and could have a clear chance of being the opening day starter.