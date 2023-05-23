Damien Hardwick quits Richmond: When coach will reveal why, possible replacements at Tigers

Jerking motion baffles footy fans, pundits

Coach retires after 14 years in charge

Stress from coaching at AFL a factor

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Triple premiership coach Damien Hardwick will lay out the reasons behind his decision to leave Richmond in a smash move that has fueled the prospect of change at rival AFL clubs.

Hardwick is expected to hold a press conference at 10am (AEST) on Tuesday where he will address the most sensational mid-season coaching departure in recent history.

Burnout from the stress of senior coaching is believed to have been a factor in the 50-year-old’s shock call after 307 games in 14 seasons.

Hardwick is the longest-serving coach in Richmond history and will go down in history alongside Tom Hafey as one of the club’s all-time greatests, having led the Tigers to the premiership in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Hardwick leaves Punt Road with a record that makes him possibly the best coach in Richmond history

The former Bombers and Essendon star celebrates Richmond’s 2019 grand final victory with then skipper Trent Cotchin

There will be speculation over Hardwick’s future and whether – and when – he could coach at another club again next year or beyond.

Richmond will also move quickly to assess the coaching market, with assistant coach Andrew McQualter likely to take the reins on an interim basis.

There are conflicting reports as to whether Hardwick will leave Punt Road immediately or coach the Tigers against Port Adelaide on Sunday. If the former is the case, McQualter should be in charge.

Port Adelaide’s Ken Hinkley is out of contract at the end of this season, West Coast’s Adam Simpson is under mounting pressure after a horror run and Stuart Dew can barely afford another year without action in September at Gold Coast.

There is also a cloud over North Melbourne, with Alastair Clarkson on indefinite leave from the club.

Hinkley, who rejected overtures from Essendon the previous year, was runner-up to Hardwick for the Richmond track at the end of 2009 before winning the Power role ahead of the 2013 season.

Dustin Martin hugs Hardwick after driving the Tigers to a drought-breaking flag in 2017 – the first of three Grand Finals victories in four years as their dynasty arrived

Hinkley and Port Adelaide have repeatedly stated that they have postponed contract talks until at least August, although that could now change.

The Power are keen to sign the 56-year-old after seven successive victories that have seen the club rocket into the fight for the premiership.

McQualter is tipped to lead for Richmond’s clash with Port Adelaide on Sunday at the MCG.

Former senior coaches David Teague and Ben Rutten are also part of the Tigers’ panel of assistants and could take over if needed.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae said he was ‘appalled’ by Hardwick’s decision to quit when the news broke on Monday evening.

McRae worked as an assistant under Hardwick during the 2017-2020 glory years and said his former mentor coached with “courage” in a job that crushes people.

‘You get tired. You have to find energy sources,” McRae told Fox Footy.

“You are constantly looking for the right balance to find the right energy for your playgroup.

This season hasn’t produced the kind of results Hardwick (pictured angrily addressing his team during their sixth round loss to Melbourne) has become accustomed to

“You find the energy for your players and then you come home exhausted. Your wife and family want you to find energy too.’

Former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley, who resigned midway through the 2021 season, questioned whether Hardwick had lost the appetite to continue as Richmond slipped out of contention for the premiership.

The Tigers have won three and drawn one of ten games this season, having not won a final since the 2020 premiership.

“This could be a sign that he doesn’t feel like he has the energy to put in, that he’s not that hungry,” Buckley told Fox Footy.

“Maybe it’s just a one or two percent off. Only he would know exactly what it is. He’s the only one who knows how he feels inside.’