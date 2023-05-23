Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne Are Comedy’s Best ‘Platonic’ Duo

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Apple TV+

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are an ideal comedic duo, and paired with Nicholas Stoller—director of their two Neighbors film, as well as the recent Bros—they make Apple TV+’s Platonic a consistent riot about middle age, the tensions between the personal and the professional that inherently arise during that period in life, and the difficulty of growing up and still maintaining old friendships.

It’s also a series about whether men and women can be friends without benefits—an eternal question that proves particularly complicated once one passes the age of 40 and spouses, children, jobs and early bedtimes factor into the equation.

Akin to their prior collaborations but stretched—smartly, and without any detriment to its humor—to ten half-hour episodes, Platonic (which premieres May 24) revolves around Sylvia (Byrne) and Will (Rogen), who were best (sexless) friends until Will married Audrey (Alisha Wainwright), whom Sylvia hated, thus causing a seemingly permanent rift.

