HILLARY thinks Biden’s age is an issue: Clinton says voters should consider 80-year-old’s health

Ex-secretary of state says 80-year-old’s advanced age ‘is a problem’ in 2024 election

“His age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it,” Clinton said.

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has warned Joe Biden that voters were right to worry about his age amid lingering doubts about his suitability for office.

The ex-secretary of state said the 80-year-old’s advanced age “is a problem” in the 2024 election at a conference organized by the British newspaper.

He had been asked during a Financial Times summit in Washington, DC on Biden’s downfall at the G7 summit in Japan.

Clinton made his remarks at a conference hosted by the Financial Times over the weekend

The former secretary of state was asked about Biden’s age and health in a live interview

Biden briefly stumbled during a G7 photocall in Hiroshima, Japan, as he posed with the country’s prime minister

“Her age is an issue, and people have every right to consider that,” Clinton said. “It’s a concern for everyone.”

The 75-year-old added: “We’ve had presidents who have fallen before who were much younger, and people haven’t had heart palpitations.”

Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump in 2016, claimed Joe Biden “isn’t getting the credit yet” for “jobs and growth.”

“I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to run in the election because I think he can be re-elected, and that’s what we all have to hope for,” she told the audience.

His comments stand in stark contrast to those of his fellow Democrats, who dismissed concerns about the commander-in-chief’s age.

Biden is the oldest president in American history and would complete a second term at the age of 86.

The White House aide has repeatedly played down concerns about Biden’s physical and mental fitness.

But late last month, the president received response cards to help him navigate approved questions from reporters at a highly organized press conference.

Biden ignored a question about his advanced years at the event alongside South Korean President Yoon Sun Yeol.

“As for the age, I can’t even say – I guess I’m how old, I can’t even say the number, it doesn’t register with me,” he said. He added that he expected voters “to take a good look at it, I would too.” I watched it before deciding to run.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has called for mental health testing for anyone over 75 in a move seen as a thinly veiled jab at Biden and Donald Trump.

But Trump himself offered his support, saying it takes “great mental acumen and physical stamina” to do the job of president.

Republicans have long criticized Biden for his numerous verbal gaffes and called for him to take a cognitive exam.

Biden was cleared of health in February after his annual medical exam, but his doctor did not say whether he tested the president’s mental acuity.

Next year it will be on full public display as the campaign intensifies ahead of next year’s vote.

In the 2020 election, he campaigned mostly online and rarely left Delaware during the height of the Covid pandemic.

The American people will regularly see him go out, interact with voters and show that he is fit to serve.

