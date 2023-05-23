Shooting Elizabeth Hills, Sydney: Marvin Oraiha identified as man shot dead

Marvin Oraiha, 24, shot to death execution-style

Two cars were on fire nearby

A man shot to death execution-style while sitting in a car on a quiet suburban street has been revealed to be a 24-year-old with underworld ties.

Marvin Oraiha was gunned down several times on Hertfordshire St in Elizabeth Hills, Sydney’s southwest, around 4pm Monday.

First responders desperately tried to resuscitate Mr Oraiha, who had a gunshot wound to the head, but he died at the scene.

He is believed to have ties to biker gangs and organized crime, but a motive for his death is not yet known.

The shooter remains a fugitive.

Two abandoned vehicles were also discovered ablaze nearby – a tactic that has become a hallmark of organized crime hitmen in Australia.

One of the cars, an SUV, was found five minutes away on Bough St in Green Valley at 4:07 p.m.

The other car, a sedan, was discovered ablaze on Lewis Street in Bonnyrigg Heights at 4:13 p.m., six minutes away.

“Emergency services were called to Hertfordshire Street, Elizabeth Hills at around 4pm today (Monday 22 May 2023) regarding reports of shots fired,” NSW Police said.

On arrival, officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command found a man sitting in a car with gunshot wounds.

Despite the best efforts of first responders, the man died on the spot.

“A crime scene has been identified and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.”

Detectives have yet to confirm whether the two burning cars and the murder are connected.

The grisly murder is just the latest in a bloody series of incidents that have rocked Sydney for the past two and a half years.

As of August 2020, 16 people have been shot in the Harbor City, with all underworld hits following a similar modus operandi and two burned-out cars.

Police also discovered a car on Bough St in Green Valley set on fire (pictured) – a tactic that has become a hallmark of organized crime hitmen in Australia