Tue. May 23rd, 2023

    News

    Tucker Carlson’s War Against Fox News Will Only Get Dirtier

    By

    May 23, 2023 , , ,
    Tucker Carlson’s War Against Fox News Will Only Get Dirtier

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

    Tucker Carlson and his loyalists have begun an intense pressure campaign against Fox News in the hopes of getting him released from a noncompete clause—and people familiar with the situation tell Confider the squabble may only get worse as the fired primetime star may know where some proverbial bodies are buried.

    A steady stream of leaks about Fox News over the past week, designed to embarrass the network or further undermine its standing with conservative viewers, have come after negotiations between Carlson’s lawyers and Fox have stalled out.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sunrise host Nat Barr loses it at police commissioner after grandmother was tasered

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Stefan Wilson is rushed to hospital following huge crash in practice for the Indianapolis 500

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Biden and McCarthy had a ‘productive’ meeting but still can’t agree on a debt ceiling solution with a default as soon as 10 days away

    May 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sunrise host Nat Barr loses it at police commissioner after grandmother was tasered

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Stefan Wilson is rushed to hospital following huge crash in practice for the Indianapolis 500

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Biden and McCarthy had a ‘productive’ meeting but still can’t agree on a debt ceiling solution with a default as soon as 10 days away

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Russian opposition group posts video of what appears to be an antiwar flag above Moscow following purported cross-border raid

    May 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy