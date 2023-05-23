Tue. May 23rd, 2023

    News

    Tucker Hits Super PAC Trying to Draft Him Into 2024 Race With Legal Complaint

    By

    May 23, 2023 , , , , ,
    Tucker Hits Super PAC Trying to Draft Him Into 2024 Race With Legal Complaint

    Reuters/Lucas Jackson

    A pro-Tucker Carlson super PAC encouraging the former Fox News host to run for president in 2024 has been slapped with a cease-and-desist letter.

    In a three-page legal letter sent Monday and obtained by The Daily Beast, the ex-Fox News star’s lawyer, Harmeet Dhillon, ripped into the “Draft Tucker PAC”—in part over the group’s effort to solicit donations using Carlson’s “image and likeness.”

    “It has come to Mr. Carlson’s attention that you are soliciting contributions and donor contact information from the public by representing that the funds will be used to draft Mr. Tucker to run for President in 2024,” the right-wing lawyer, who recently ran for RNC chair, wrote. “Mr. Carlson will not run for President in 2024 under any circumstances, and therefore your misrepresentations are damaging to Mr. Carlson and defrauding his supporters.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sunrise host Nat Barr loses it at police commissioner after grandmother was tasered

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Stefan Wilson is rushed to hospital following huge crash in practice for the Indianapolis 500

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Biden and McCarthy had a ‘productive’ meeting but still can’t agree on a debt ceiling solution with a default as soon as 10 days away

    May 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sunrise host Nat Barr loses it at police commissioner after grandmother was tasered

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Stefan Wilson is rushed to hospital following huge crash in practice for the Indianapolis 500

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Biden and McCarthy had a ‘productive’ meeting but still can’t agree on a debt ceiling solution with a default as soon as 10 days away

    May 23, 2023
    News

    Russian opposition group posts video of what appears to be an antiwar flag above Moscow following purported cross-border raid

    May 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy