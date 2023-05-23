Tucker Hits Super PAC Trying to Draft Him Into 2024 Race With Legal Complaint

Reuters/Lucas Jackson

A pro-Tucker Carlson super PAC encouraging the former Fox News host to run for president in 2024 has been slapped with a cease-and-desist letter.

In a three-page legal letter sent Monday and obtained by The Daily Beast, the ex-Fox News star’s lawyer, Harmeet Dhillon, ripped into the “Draft Tucker PAC”—in part over the group’s effort to solicit donations using Carlson’s “image and likeness.”

“It has come to Mr. Carlson’s attention that you are soliciting contributions and donor contact information from the public by representing that the funds will be used to draft Mr. Tucker to run for President in 2024,” the right-wing lawyer, who recently ran for RNC chair, wrote. “Mr. Carlson will not run for President in 2024 under any circumstances, and therefore your misrepresentations are damaging to Mr. Carlson and defrauding his supporters.”

