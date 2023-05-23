Stefan Wilson is rushed to hospital following huge crash in practice for the Indianapolis 500

Wilson and Katherine Legge were in Turns 1 and 2 when they crashed

It was the first wreck of the two weeks of preparation for the race’s 107th race

Stefan Wilson was rushed to hospital on Monday after a massive crash while training for the Indianapolis 500.

Wilson was placed on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to hospital after a serious accident with Katherine Legge in training.

It was the first wreck of the two weeks of preparation for the 107th edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

Wilson was restrained and wearing a neck brace, but was quickly given a thumbs up after the security team spent around 10 minutes carefully removing him from his crumpled car. Legge got out of her machine on her own.

The two were going through Turns 1 and 2 about an hour into the two-hour practice when the whole field seemed to slow down.

Wilson (left) crashed with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Katherine Legge (right)

Legge closed in on Wilson quickly and slammed into the back of his Dreyer & Reinbold Racing car, sending them skidding into the wall. Legge ricocheted with a glance, but Wilson was pointed nearly in the face as he made contact with the SAFER barrier.

“I can tell you he’s fine,” said IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway chief medical officer Dr. Julia Vaizer, adding that Wilson was being taken to the hospital for advanced imaging. “He’s in a good mood.”

Wilson’s brother, Justin Wilson, was the last IndyCar driver killed at the track. He was racing in 2015 at Pocono when Sage Karam crashed in front of him, and a piece of his car hit Wilson in the helmet and sent him into the wall.

Legge is the only female driver in this year’s field, and she was the only struggling Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver who made the 33-car starting grid on the first day of qualifying.

Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey joined her on Sunday when Harvey managed to edge teammate Graham Rahal in the dying seconds with a spectacular qualifying run.

It was unclear if Legge’s car could be repaired or if it would be granted the use of an entirely new chassis.

“I know it’s another blow for the team,” she said. “After yesterday, these guys don’t deserve it. That’s not true.’