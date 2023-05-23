Boy who killed his dad then drove to school and killed boy, 6, when he was 14 apologizes to victims

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A school shooter serving a life sentence without parole for killing a six-year-old has apologized to victims for the first time in years as he pleaded with a judge to reduce his sentence.

Jesse Osborne was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his father, Jeff Osborne, and first grader Jacob Hall in 2016 during a school shooting that started at home and ended completed at an elementary school in Townville, South Carolina.

A judge sentenced him to an additional 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of three other victims injured in the attack.

On Monday, Osborne was in court and expressed remorse for the shooting, apologizing to teachers, students and his family.

“I would just like to say, sorry to my own family for everything I have done. Sorry to the Hall family for everything. Sorry for all the kids that were in that playground that day, for all the kids that were at that school that day, for all the teachers that were at school that day,’ a- he declared.

Osborne’s lawyer has asked Judge Lawton McIntosh to reconsider the sentence so his client – now 21 – can have hope of freedom in his 50s or 60s.

“Give Jesse some hope to live on,” said Frank Eppes, Osborne’s attorney. He added that the judge did not fully consider a psychologist’s report that Osborne went after abuse and could be rehabilitated.

However, a number of people affected by the shooter’s actions argued against Osborne’s release from prison.

A teacher whose class was in the middle of recess, the parent of an injured child, the school principal who saw a bloodstained classroom mat and the elementary school principal all spoke out against the possibility of possible parole for the killer.

“I wish Jesse a life where he can wake up, breathe, eat, work, be productive — but not outside the walls of a prison,” said Principal Denise Fredericks, who recognized Osborne after her seven years in prison. school.

“In my opinion, his current sentence is still that way, so much more merciful than the sentence he gave to Jacob and our school family.”

Hall’s chose not to speak in court, but prosecutors said they support Osborne never being released from prison.

In 2016, hours after his murderous rampage, Osborne tried to explain his actions.

“Last night my dad got in a rage with me and my mom about not getting paid enough for his chicken coops,” he began.

“And he was getting up in my face and stuff. And every time he’s drunk, he always says he wants to beat me… and then my mom will have to step in and piss herself off too.

“Last night he was just worse than he’s ever been. He was just drinking,” he said.

The next morning, Jesse, who was homeschooled and had access to online classes, was trying to work when Jeffrey got angry again.

Jacob Hall was six when he died of a gunshot wound Osborne shot in the school shooting

Osborne’s lawyers are fighting for the possibility of parole for their client so he can be free in his 50s or 60s after he was initially sentenced to life behind bars

After 14-year-old Osborne shot his abusive father, he kissed his pets goodbye and left primary school where he would continue shooting, killing one and injuring three others.

“He got the paycheck and then he just left. I hadn’t finished my math homework and he got mad about that too.

“So that’s when I went into his drawer and loaded his gun,” he said.

Jeffrey then left the house to go to the tax office, the teenager said. When his father returned, he opened fire.

The teenager told police he was comfortable with the gun because his parents had allowed him to use it before.

“I shot all the guns in the house, with my parents,” he said.

After loading the .40 semi-automatic with the wrong “cheap” ammunition, Jesse said he went to Jeffrey to kill him.

The man had his salary in his hands at the time.

“He was reading his bill on his chair. I went over there and shot him three times,” Osborne said.

The teenager then “immediately ran downstairs” to say goodbye to his pets.

“I kissed my bunny, came back up, kissed all the dogs, then I got in his truck and went to school,” he said. He said his rabbit was his “best friend” and that he loved animals “because they can’t hurt you emotionally”.

Despite opening fire on teachers and staff, Jesse said he had no intention of killing six-year-old Hall and was unaware anyone had been seriously injured when he granted his interview to the police.

“Once I got to school. I shot a teacher. And then it gets stuck. then I fired again. And it stuck every time. And I thank God for that. Please say no one died. Has anyone died? he asked after the episode.