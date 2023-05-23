WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Richmond could not have been on a lower level when Damien Hardwick took over as manager ahead of the 2010 AFL season.

It had been three long decades since the once mighty Tigers had tasted ultimate success.

And for most of those 30 years, Richmond had been the AFL’s equivalent of a punchline to a bad joke.

No one expected a quick turnaround in fortunes, even under the leadership of a man who had enjoyed ultimate success as a player at Essendon (2000) and Port Adelaide (2004) and as an assistant coach at Hawthorn under his great friend Alastair Clarkson. (2008).

Hardwick would go on to win three premierships at Richmond, but the Tigers were a scoundrel when he first signed on as a coach in 2010.

The Tigers lost their first nine games of the 2010 season before a decisive win that began the club’s big turnaround in fortunes.

Only nine games into Hardwick’s tenure and the enormity of the task had been laid bare – the club were back in last place in the standings with a 0-9 win-loss record and a miserable 56 percentage, 2.

They’ve been nastily labeled “the worst team since Fitzroy” in reference to the dismal Lions team that went 1-21 in their final season in the competition in 1996.

But that low point in Hardwick’s reign at Punt Road was quickly put in the rearview mirror.

The 50-year-old finally orchestrated his first victory against all odds in Port Adelaide on a rainy day at Football Park in Round 10 of 2010.

It might not have been clear at the time, but the revival was finally underway with a roster that included plenty of deadwood, but also Trent Cotchin, Dustin Martin, Jack Riewoldt and Shane Edwards, all of whom would go on to become hero of the triple Prime Minister.

Hardwick’s New Love Hardwick and Crow at the 2022 Brownlow Medal Awards at the Crown Palladium While success followed Hardwick as a player and manager in the AFL, it wasn’t all easy. His personal life recently came to the fore when it was revealed that his marriage to wife Danielle broke down after the couple raised three children together. Hardwick began dating the much younger Alexandra Crow, a member of Richmond’s commercial sales team during the Queenslan hub at the height of the Covid pandemic. While Hardwick and Crow are happy to be seen together in public now, it was a controversial moment in the coach’s tenure at Richmond that impacted his entire family.

The Tigers finally ended a 12-year finals drought under Hardwick in 2013 – but it was to be the first of three straight finals defeats by elimination.

When the club fell to 13th place in 2016, there were many in Punt Road clamoring for the manager’s head.

In years past, when the unofficial tagline of “Eat ‘Em’ Alive” too often translated to “eat their own,” it might well have become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

But chairman Peggy O’Neal, CEO Brendon Gale and prodigal son Neil Balme – eventually lured in as footy boss – have remained loyal to the coach.

It was an inspired decision.

Twelve months later, the Tigers were celebrating their 11th premiership, the upset 48-point win over Adelaide ending a 37-year drought.

Other flags have been won in 2019 against GWS and in 2020 against Geelong, with a frenetic ball-moving scoring method now favored by teams such as 2023 premier favorite Collingwood.

For Hardwick, the 2020 victory was the best of all, at the unlikely venue of the Gabba in a season dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coach initially railed against the restrictions imposed on clubs – and society as a whole.

“They’re all different, (but) this one, I think this one is really important,” he said after Dustin Martin’s inspired win over the Cats.

“What we had to go through to get here, the 100 or so days in a hub, how well the AFL, the Queensland government, the people of Victoria have done it…it’s just a huge achievement.”

The Tigers missed the final in 2021 and were rolled by Brisbane into a biting playoff final in 2022.

As the golden generation of Cotchin, Riewoldt, Martin and Co approach the end of the road, the club have charged up for what they believe will be another tilt of the flag in 2023, removing the Bulls from midfield Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper of GWS cost a slew of draft picks.

Taranto has been among the Tigers’ best in 2023, but with key players such as Tom Lynch and Toby Nankervis badly injured, they had dropped to 14th in the standings by the end of Round 10.

Never mind the pursuit of a 14th flag – even qualifying for the 2023 finals would now be a long shot.

Hardwick presided over a period of huge success at the Tigers which included the rise of Dustin Martin and Jack Riewoldt

Trent Cotchin, Dustin Martin, Jack Riewoldt and Toby Nankervis celebrate a victory in 2022 near the end of the golden age

Hardwick’s AFL journey began when he was drafted by Essendon Football Club in 1993. He made his debut in the 1994 season and quickly established himself as a reliable and tough defender.

Over the years, Hardwick has become a vital player for Essendon, demonstrating his ability to read the game and make crucial tackles when needed.

His efforts were rewarded in 2000 when he received the coveted All-Australian honours, recognizing him as one of the best players in the competition that year.

One of the highlights of Hardwick’s playing career came in 2000 when he played a pivotal role in Essendon’s premiership-winning side.

The Bombers dominated the season, losing just one game, and Hardwick’s contributions as a tenacious defender were instrumental in securing the club’s 16th VFL/AFL Premiership.

Hardwick was known as an uncompromising defender during his time playing for the Essendon Bombers, where he won a flag in 2000.

Hardwick then moved to Port Adelaide in search of new challenges (pictured right, early in his career with the Bombers)

In 2002 Hardwick decided to seek new challenges and joined Port Adelaide Football Club. His experience and leadership skills proved invaluable to his new team, as he quickly became a mentor to some of the younger players on the team.

In 2004, Hardwick achieved another milestone, helping Port secure his first post as AFL Premier. The win made Hardwick one of the few players to win flags with two different clubs.

Throughout his playing career, Hardwick was known for his exceptional work ethic, commitment and determination.

He played a total of 207 AFL games, with 153 appearances for Essendon and 54 for Port Adelaide. As well as his two victories as premier, Hardwick also won several individual accolades, including All-Australian selection in 2000 and the Essendon Best and Fairest award in 1998.

Ireland captain Anthony Tohill and Damien Hardwick face off at the start of the international rules match between Australia and Ireland in 2001

Hardwick will be able to spend more time relaxing and enjoying life with retired partner Alexandra Crow

After retiring from his playing career in 2004, Hardwick transitioned into coaching and has since enjoyed perhaps an even more successful career in that role.

It’s not hard to imagine the phrase “burnout” being aired when his shock retirement comes up.

But his legacy as a Richmond Football Club legend is secure.

He coached the club a record 307 times and his three flags put him behind the legendary Tom Hafey, who orchestrated the Premierships of 1967, 1969, 1973 and 1974.

It will be a difficult act to follow.