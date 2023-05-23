Tue. May 23rd, 2023

    LA Dodgers Apologize, Invite LGBTQ+ Nuns’ Order Back to Pride Night

    After inviting and uninviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night event next month, the Los Angeles Dodgers backpedaled again on Monday and extended both an apology and a fresh invitation to the drag group.

    In a statement posted to Twitter, the Major League Baseball team said, “After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families.”

    The team said that it had asked the Sisters—who bill themselves as “a leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns”—to “take their place on the field” come Pride Night, and that the group had agreed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

